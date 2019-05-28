× Tornadoes touched down in Madison and Miami Counties, NWS confirms

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. –The National Weather Service confirms tornadoes touched down in Madison and Miami Counties last night.

Crews from the National Weather Service first confirmed a tornado touched down along 1500 N in Miami County. They believe it was about 500 yards wide.

The NWS can’t confirm speed yet because they just started their assessment, but from what they’ve seen so far, they believe the wind speed was about 120 mph.

The NWS thinks the tornado went to about Liberty Mills. They will be going along the route attached.

We don’t have any details about the size or speed of the tornado in Madison County yet, but they say it touched down in Pendleton.

The NWS has crews in Grant County and Fulton County as well. We will post updates if they confirm more reports of tornadoes.