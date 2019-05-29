3 arrested on 30 total charges after traffic stop on east side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana State Police say three people were arrested on 30 preliminary charges following a traffic stop on the east side of Indianapolis.
The traffic stop occurred near North Post Road and East 25th Street after a trooper say a pick-up truck with no taillights on. When the trooper activated his lights, the truck reportedly kept driving and was weaving all over the road.
Police say of the three people inside the car, none initially provided any ID cards. They each verbally identified themselves, and two of those identities turned out to be false.
Troopers called paramedics to the scene once it was determined one of the suspects consumed a bag of heroin while being pulled over.
When the vehicle was searched, state police say drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, a syringe containing heroin, pills and a loaded handgun were found.
The driver, 30-year-old Shane Stockhoff, was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine and Buprenorphine tablets. Steven Carter, 31, and Tiana Anderson, 27, were also arrested. All three had active arrest warrants.
Stockhoff faces the following charges:
- Driving while suspended with a prior conviction
- Unlawful possession of a syringe
- Operating while intoxicated
- Operating while intoxicated endangerment
- False identity statement
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Carrying a handgun without a license
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Dealing methamphetamine
- Possession of a narcotic drug
- Possession of paraphernalia
Carter faces the following charges:
- Obstruction of justice
- Possession of narcotics
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Carrying a handgun without a license
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Unlawful possession of syringe
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- False identity statement
- Identity deception
Anderson faces the following charges:
- Unlawful possession of a syringe with a prior conviction
- Possession of a narcotic drug
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Carrying a handgun without a permit
- Obstruction of justice
- False identity statement
- Identity deception
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia