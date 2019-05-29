× 3 arrested on 30 total charges after traffic stop on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana State Police say three people were arrested on 30 preliminary charges following a traffic stop on the east side of Indianapolis.

The traffic stop occurred near North Post Road and East 25th Street after a trooper say a pick-up truck with no taillights on. When the trooper activated his lights, the truck reportedly kept driving and was weaving all over the road.

Police say of the three people inside the car, none initially provided any ID cards. They each verbally identified themselves, and two of those identities turned out to be false.

Troopers called paramedics to the scene once it was determined one of the suspects consumed a bag of heroin while being pulled over.

When the vehicle was searched, state police say drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, a syringe containing heroin, pills and a loaded handgun were found.

The driver, 30-year-old Shane Stockhoff, was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine and Buprenorphine tablets. Steven Carter, 31, and Tiana Anderson, 27, were also arrested. All three had active arrest warrants.

Stockhoff faces the following charges:

Driving while suspended with a prior conviction

Unlawful possession of a syringe

Operating while intoxicated

Operating while intoxicated endangerment

False identity statement

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a controlled substance

Carrying a handgun without a license

Maintaining a common nuisance

Dealing methamphetamine

Possession of a narcotic drug

Possession of paraphernalia

Carter faces the following charges:

Obstruction of justice

Possession of narcotics

Possession of paraphernalia

Carrying a handgun without a license

Possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of syringe

Maintaining a common nuisance

False identity statement

Identity deception

Anderson faces the following charges: