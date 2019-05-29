× Body of kayaker who fell into Tippecanoe River recovered

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the body of a kayaker who went missing Monday has been recovered.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to the area of the Tippecanoe River near Monticello for a kayaker seen going under the water and not resurfacing.

Officials say the body of Stephen Pitts was recovered Wednesday by the Monticello Fire Department.

The body was found on the Tippecanoe River just below Norway Dam.

This is a developing story.