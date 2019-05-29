× Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue Episode 1: How Tyler Trent Became ‘Purdue Superfan’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tyler Trent’s story and his courageous battle with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, became globally known following a piece on ESPN’s College Gameday and Purdue’s historical upset of then second-ranked Ohio State in October of 2018.

But before that, members of the media began sharing Tyler’s story as he was in second battle with cancer and was spotted camping out outside Ross-Ade Stadium the night before the Purdue/Michigan football game in 2017, just hours after receiving chemotherapy treatment. His story began to take off from there, and earned him the title, “Purdue Superfan.”

In the inaugural episode of the Full Steam Ahead Podcast, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks to Tyler’s parents, Tony and Kelly Trent, in part one of a three-part series about Tyler’s rise to fame, his journey with cancer, and his experience as Purdue’s most famous fan.

