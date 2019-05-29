Hoosiers helping Kenyans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hoosiers helping Hoosiers--it's something we are seeing with all the storm cleanup, but we're also helping those thousands of miles away.

In Kenya, Hoosiers recently established a new hemophilia outreach site that is saving lives. Chris Roberson has been to Kenya many times and appeared on FOX59 Morning News to answer questions about the work he and many others are doing.

If you would like to know more about the Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center and all of the blood disorders they treat, click here.