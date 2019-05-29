IMPD works with community to improve quality of life in neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Protect and serve are two things officers around the country do every day as they work to make their community safer.

"When we talk about a crime reduction initiative it’s nothing new. We’ve done this before, but we don’t bring a lot of attention to it because it’s become a normal part of our doing businesses," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District Captain Jerry Leary said.

This month, IMPD East District launched a new violence response project to focus on problem areas around Indianapolis.

"We picked three areas of our district. Windsor village, the 21st and Ritter area, and the Forest Manor area to focus some of our crime reduction efforts, but also follow up with services that are offered through the health department," Captain Leary said.

Thanks to tips from community members, police issued four warrants and arrested 11 people.

In all, they confiscated eight handguns, 58 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of heroin, a number of pills, and so much more.

"When you drive through a neighborhood and see a family living there with kids and know next door that they’re dealing drugs, the satisfaction we get taking one of those homes out of the neighborhood, it can not be over stated," Captain Leary said.

The violence response project not only targets criminals, it also helps those living in the community.

IMPD partnered with the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services to follow up with people to provide other services too.

"We’re talking about areas of landlord services, trash, high weeds, and food insecurity," Captain Leary said.

Captain Leary says his officers would not have been able to make these arrests if folks didn't speak up.

"For as hard working as our officers are or diligent they are with their duties, they can’t be every where. The fact is for the folks that live in these neighborhoods and raise their families there, they know them better than we can ever hope to," Captain Leary said.

Police say if you see something, don’t be afraid to reach out to them.

During the sweeps, BNS also ordered eight vacant houses to be boarded up and 46 homes to get rid of their high weeds.