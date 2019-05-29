INDOT to close segments of I-65, I-70 this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation says they will close segments of I-65 and I-70 this weekend to continue road repairs.

This comes after the department took a break in road work over Memorial Day weekend.

The closures are scheduled to begin Friday.

INDOT released the following statement regarding closure details.

Friday, May 31 9 a.m. – I-65 NB will be closed from I-465 to the South Split (I-70) near downtown Indianapolis (Segment 2). It will reopen Monday, June 3 by 6 a.m. 9 p.m. – I-65 NB will be closed from the South Split to the North Split (Segment 3). It will reopen Monday, June 3 by 6 a.m. – I-70 WB (Segment 4) will be closed from the South Split to Belmont Ave (mm78). It will reopen Monday, June 3 by 6 a.m. Detour During the full closures, drivers are encouraged to take I-465 W to I-70 E if they need to get downtown. The last exit they will be able to use to get to downtown streets on I-70 E is the Illinois St./Meridian St. exit (79B). To get back to I-65 N, take I-465 W all the way up to I-65 N.

Stay with FOX59 for the latest on road closures and traffic delays.