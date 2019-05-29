Lafayette police looking for information on robbery, stabbing suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department are asking the public for help in identifying a man who robbed a liquor store and stabbed a female attendant.

A liquor store on 350 South was robbed on May 9, 2019 and the suspect’s clothing appears similar to a manufacturing uniform, police say.

In addition, the time of the robbery is approximately the same time as the ending of 2nd shift for some manufacturing companies in the area.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call LPD at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.