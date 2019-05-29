Lawrence North faculty members tie the knot in gym on last day of school

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two faculty members at Lawrence North High School tied the knot on campus.

Jeff Vest and Kari Bordner exchanged vows on the school’s basketball court on Wednesday, the last day of school.

Bordner is a counselor at the school and Vest is a social studies teacher, who is actually retiring.

The couple decided to get married in a “no frills” ceremony after dating 15 years, according to the school.

The newlyweds actually didn’t tell anyone about their plans to wed until Tuesday night, when they sent out invitations online.

