A new app is gaining popularity among teenagers. Yolo connects to Snapchat and lets users solicit anonymous feedback. Rich Demuro explains how it works.
New anonymous feedback app gains popularity among teenagers
-
Instagram without likes? That may soon become reality
-
US investigates seizure risk with electronic cigarettes
-
IMPD says 14-year-old boy is responsible for recent car thefts on northeast side
-
7 years straight! Indianapolis airport named best in North America once again
-
Report: America just had its lowest number of births in 32 years
-
-
UPDATE: IMPD says missing 2-year-old girl has been returned safely
-
Disney closes $71B deal for Fox entertainment assets
-
App developed at Riley Hospital for Children helps new parents track babies’ life habits
-
Biden to campaign as extension of Obama’s political movement
-
OfferUp deal for iPhone turns into armed robbery, leads to arrest of 2 teens in Greenfield
-
-
Acceptance rates at top colleges are dropping, raising pressure on high school students
-
Survey finds increase of military sexual assault cases
-
Follow these safety tips when using ride-sharing apps