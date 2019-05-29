Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

New Pilates studio opens on Mass Ave.

Posted 10:25 AM, May 29, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A spot to help you get a great workout is now open on Mass Ave. Club Pilates has locations in Carmel, Fishers, and Greenwood. Sherman stopped by their new studio to see what they're bringing to downtown Indianapolis.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.