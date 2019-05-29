New Pilates studio opens on Mass Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A spot to help you get a great workout is now open on Mass Ave. Club Pilates has locations in Carmel, Fishers, and Greenwood. Sherman stopped by their new studio to see what they're bringing to downtown Indianapolis.
