October's Red Bull Air Race event at IMS canceled as circuit folds; fans to get refunds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fans who watched last year’s Red Bull Air Race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway probably didn’t realize it was the last time they’d see the high-flying action at the track.

In a statement, organizers said the Red Bull Air Race World Championship would not continue beyond the 2019 season, which wraps up this summer with races in Russia, Hungary and Japan. The Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 event in Japan will be the circuit’s last.

That means the Red Bull Air Race event set for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October is canceled. The racing circuit has held more than 90 races since 2003.

“The Red Bull Air Race provided sports entertainment of highest quality but did not attract the level of outside interest as many other Red Bull events across the world,” the organization wrote in a statement.

IMS officials said they were disappointed in the decision, which means the Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 event is canceled. Fans who bought tickets will get refunds.

Here’s the statement from IMS: