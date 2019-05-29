Rain won’t go away completely but there will be breaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEW STORMS EARLY

Late afternoon Wednesday atmospheric 'cap' was removed - what's that? A layer of stable air preventing the vertical build of clouds preventing thunderstorms from forming. When the layer or cap is removed, storms are free to build and become more numerous and even severe if the conditions are right.

Late Wednesday the cap dissipated and right on cue showers and storms developed dropping very heavy rainfall over the south side of the city. The corridor of rain was tight with little to no rain falling either side of a 8 mile width from south of downtown to near I-465. A bulls-eye over nearly 1" of rain fell over Bluff Rd and 465 within one hour.

UNSTABLE AIR

The environment of buoyant, unstable air is more conducive for storms to form, runs along and south of I-70 late in the day Wednesday. A slow moving, heavy storm was ongoing at the time of this post over southern Vigo county. Rainfall was heavy and a flash flood warning has been issued there.

The storms will remain active spreading east early this evening into south-central Indiana through 8 pm. A locally strong storm is possible with large hail and damaging wind but the most wide-spread threat will likely be flash flood potential.

MORE STORMS LATE

A new cluster of storms looks to take shape and aim later tonight. The threat for rain and storms will once again increase area-wide after 10 pm and through the early morning hours Thursday. A few strong storms are still possible with damaging wind a severe weather threat, but locally heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding in our opinion is the primary threat. Standing, high water could be a problem in some areas for the Thursday morning commute.

There will be a lull in activity again mid-morning into early afternoon before afternoon heating spurs new scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected Thursday evening and trends for rainfall to diminish will get underway quickly overnight. Friday will bring much improved weather here.

FARMERS STRUGGLE THIS SPRING

A soggy spring has prevented much of the Indiana corn and soy planting to be placed on hold. Through May 29th, a mere 22% of the corn crop is in the field, down from the same time last year when 94% was planted. Soy beans are even worse with only 11% plated versus 2018's any better with 85%.