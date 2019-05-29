× Reich refuses to rush injured Colts into OTAs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As Frank Reich says, the Colts’ goal is to get one percent better every day.

Throughout OTAs, the offense and defense square off with that in mind.

“Probably, the defense you would say won the day today,” said Reich after Wednesday’s session. “That’s good. It’ll go back and forth.”

Once again, Andrew Luck did not participate in OTAs with the team as the Colts’ quarterback continues to rehab his injured calf. Luck is far from alone on the sideline, joined by several players who spent a good portion of 2018 injured.

“It was a battle to get to Sunday,” said safety Clayton Geathers, who had a procedure to clean up his knee this offseason. “I think the (rehab) plan we have in place is a good plan, and I’m just gonna stick to it.”

“I’m happy with the progress I’ve made,” said tight end Jack Doyle, who missed time last season with hip and kidney injuries. “It’s definitely going in the right direction, and when it’s time to get back out there, I’ll be excited to be back out there. I promise you that.”

It’s likely no player will be more excited to return than Deon Cain. After an impressive rookie training camp, Cain tore an ACL and missed the whole season.

“It’s a lot I’m looking for,” said Cain, “just to put on my jersey, go out there and smell that fresh, green grass again and really go out there and compete.”

But as eager as Cain and others may be, Reich has the red light on them for now since the season is still more than three months away.

