× Salads that thrill and fill: Kylee’s Kitchen shares recipe for strawberry salad with lemon Dijon vinaigrette

A lot of people prefer “lighter” meals in the summer, but they don’t want to feel hungry a few hours later! So I’m sharing ideas to transform your wimpy side salad into a hearty dinner salad.

Salads are a great way to use fresh, local ingredients, and they make a great base for whatever you’re grilling.

Recipe for strawberry salad with lemon Dijon vinaigrette from Kylee’s Kitchen

Strawberry salad with lemon Dijon vinaigrette

Serves about 4 people

Ingredients

For the salad

6 cups baby spinach

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 8 ounces)

4 pieces of bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup strawberries, sliced

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

1/4 cup goat cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup pickled onions

For the pickled onions

1 medium onion, sliced very thin

1 cup water

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 Tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons salt

For the lemon Dijon vinaigrette dressing

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 Tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

For the pickled onions

Place onion in mason jar or another bowl with lid. Warm water for 2 minutes in microwave or on stove. Add vinegar, honey, and salt, and whish until it looks uniform. Pour over onion. Cover and refrigerate until you’re ready to serve. They’ll stay good for up to 3 weeks.

For the salad

In a large bowl, toss all of the ingredients together.

For the lemon Dijon vinaigrette