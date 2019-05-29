Warm, tropical air keeps storm threat through Thursday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More rain and clustered storms in the mix today, while tropical, humid air lingers across the state. Along with a stalled front overhead, a breeding ground for these storms today and tomorrow (Thursday) will continue. In between the storms, warm air will push our temperatures back into the lower 80s on southwest winds. Severe threat is in play today with local wind damage, some hail and flooding rains.

Rain chances will begin to diminish by Friday morning, along with a slight drop in dew points. This will bring more stable air and less humid conditions through the day and bring a nice end to the workweek.

Saturday afternoon will bring clustered showers and storms through Sunday morning. More refreshing air to return by Sunday around noon and hold for the first few days of next week!