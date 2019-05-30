2 puppies stolen from Humane Society of Johnson County have now been recovered

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Two 5-week-old puppies recently stolen from the Humane Society of Johnson County have now been recovered.

Sheriff Duane Burgess announced Thursday night that the pit bull pups are now back with their mother. He also shared a photo of them playing at the sheriff’s office before they were returned.

According to Burgess, detectives are still working to identify the suspects who jumped over a gate and crawled through a doggy door at the shelter to steal the dogs.

“Thanks for your tips and the help of the staff at the Humane Society,” wrote Burgess. “All their employees work hard for our furry friends.”

The theft happened Saturday afternoon while workers were in-between shifts. Anne Sutton, Executive Director of the Humane Society says she’s sure the thief had been to the shelter before, scoping out the place and the pups.

Safety changes are already in place. Now, every visitor will have to show a photo ID, which will be copied and kept on file. A new privacy fence and extra security cameras are also being installed.

The dogs still have about five weeks before they’re ready for adoption.

If you know anything that could help detectives track down the culprits, call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 317-346-4654.