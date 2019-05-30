× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 13 ‘Top 5 Colts Under 25’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As OTAs continue, head coach Frank Reich emphasized his desire for the Colts to have a top five rushing offense.

What would it take for Indy to achieve that goal, and what variables could derail it?

Mike Chappell also gives us his latest takeaways from OTAs, including more injury updates from key players.

Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins debate the top five Colts under 25 years of age, which gets dicey after a few no-brainers.

The crew also gives an update on free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who the Colts initially expressed interest in.

