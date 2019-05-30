× Dog severely burned last year recovering, close to adoption

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A young pit bull is nearing life with a new family. The dog, named Justice, is set to be up for adoption this summer.

Last year, near the beginning of November, Justice was found with severe chemical burns to his body while wandering county roads in Shelby County. The dog has spent the last several months recovering and nearing a point where he could be placed in his forever home.

The Shelbyville/Shelby County Animal Shelter took the dog in. The office has taken ownership and gotten him treatment at IndyVet Emergency & Specialty Hospital on the city’s southeast side.

“He was very sad at first,” said Jessica Lynch, a veterinarian technician at the clinic and Justice’s foster mother. “He’s definitely come a long way. He has a lot more character now. He’s a very happy spunky little guy now.”

Lynch has housed Justice for nearly two months, but has treated him since he was found injured.

He said Justice recently finished his second round of heart worm treatment. He’ll get tested later this year to see how he’s recovering. He’ll also need an eye surgery. It was operated on already, but the procedure didn’t work. Lynch said if the second operation doesn’t work, Justice’s new family would likely need to put medicine on his eye for the remainder of his life.

The animal shelter said Justice’s story has spread globally, and it’s helped bring in financial donations and donated supplies.

Chris Browder, an administrative assistant at the shelter, said there’s been families from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and Australia who have wanted to adopt him.

“It’s been a miracle from the start,” said Browder. “The fact that after being dumped and he survived on his own.”

Browder said her office has made a special adoption form for Justice, due to his story. She said applications will soon be posted on the shelter’s Facebook page.

She added the shelter has put in a couple requirements for Justice’s new home. Justice will need to be the only pet in the house and will only consider families within 100 miles.

“Only because we want them close to us, close to IndyVet,” Browder said. “We want him to see the same vets and we want to be able to keep track of his progress.”

Browder estimated Justice could be in his new home by Labor Day.

There has been a $10,000 reward announced to find the person responsible for hurting the pit bull.