Elderly man in Putnam County robbed at gunpoint inside home

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A lake side community is on edge after one of their own is robbed at gunpoint inside their home.

The Putnam Sheriff’s Office said two men forced their way into a home at Van Bibber Estates. They woke up and threatened the man inside with a shotgun. Neighbors said he is elderly, and that they held him to the floor with the weapon.

“Both had masks on, and they were demanding money from him,” said Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Ducker.

The two suspects searched the home before stealing what they could. Deputies won’t disclose what was taken, but said neighbors have brought forth surveillance footage from that night.

“Well I lock my doors now,” Vanessa Kriger said of her home nearby, “Since this has happened, I talked to my boss at work, and I said I think I want to get some pepper spray or something.” Kriger, and other neighbors, said there have also been a rise in break-ins this summer. “I’ve been here almost two years, this summer has been the worst,” Kriger said.

If you have any information please reach out to law enforcement.