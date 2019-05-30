Family of Indy man found dead in suitcase near creek seeks answers about mysterious death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The family of an Indianapolis man found dead inside a suitcase is speaking out for the first time, seeking answers about the mysterious death.

The strange discovery took place on Memorial Day on the city’s near southeast side.

Walking along Bean Creek near Villa Avenue, police say someone found the suitcase with human remains inside, which kicked kicking off a homicide investigation. Those remains turned out to be Larry Terry.

The 56-year-old victim had been missing for more than two months before being found in the suitcase.

“It’s terrible. Nobody deserves something like that. It’s terrible and I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” said Terry’s aunt, Sarah.

Sarah reported her nephew missing in mid-March. Some tattered missing persons posters still hang in the neighborhood behind the home on English Avenue, where Terry lived.

Sarah says she feared the worst from the very beginning.

“I knew the first week he was gone something was wrong. That's not who he is. He loved his dogs and he loved his family,” said Sarah.

“For the life of me, I can’t understand why someone would do this to him. None of us can,” said Terry’s aunt, Donna Moore.

While Terry's family placed a small cross next to Bean Creek, it’s still not clear how the 56-year-old died, how long his body had been in the suitcase or who put him there.

The family says Terry did not appear to die from gunshots wounds or other obvious trauma.

“If it was an accident or if it was murder, we don’t know,” said Moore.

“I don’t know what happened to him. I just want to know why it happened,” said Sarah.

Terry's two aunts say they share the same hope that whoever is responsible for dumping the suitcase and body along the creek is brought to justice.

“If you know something, say something. He deserved that. Everybody does,” said Sarah.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.