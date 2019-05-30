Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

General Motors planning to invest $24 million in Indiana to expand truck production

Posted 3:31 PM, May 30, 2019, by

A sign for the GM Fort Wayne Assembly Plant is displayed at the entrance on May 30, 2019 in Roanoke, Indiana. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — General Motors Co. plans to invest $24 million at its Fort Wayne Assembly plant in northeastern Indiana to boost production of full-size trucks.

The Detroit-based automaker says Thursday the new round of upgrades being completed this summer will allow the plant to increase production of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, especially the crew cab models with two rows of seats.

GM says combined sales of the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 crew cab pickups were up 20 percent in the first quarter of 2019 versus a year ago. Chairman and CEO Mary Barra says in a statement GM is “expanding customer choice with new models, more cab choices and innovative new powertrains.”

GM says it has invested more than $1.2 billion in the plant since 2015.

