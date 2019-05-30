Give dad a unique Father’s Day gift made of wood

Posted 9:32 AM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:34AM, May 30, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Take a free class, learn a new skill, and take home a gift just for dad at a woodworking shop in Castleton. Sherman stopped by Rockler Woodworking and Hardware to see how they can help you make this Father's Day one to remember.

