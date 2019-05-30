Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

Homicide investigation underway in Irvington after person found dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A homicide investigation is being conducted in Irvington after a body was found Thursday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call requesting a check on the welfare of a person in the 800 block of N. Hawthorne Lane at about 4 p.m.

Police say they discovered a person deceased from an undisclosed trauma and began canvassing the area for witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is an active investigation and this story will be updated.

