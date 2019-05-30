Juvenile in life-threatening crash after police pursuit
BOSWELL, Ind. — A juvenile was flown to Champaign, Illinois for medical treatment after a crash in Warren County on Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.
Lafayette District ISP responded to a call from the Boswell Police Department after a crash on U.S. 41 southbound near County Road 550 North on May 29 at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Boswell police were pursuing a male juvenile driving a 2006 black Chevrolet Equinox after failing to stop for a traffic violation.
The juvenile continued into Warren County where the vehicle left the roadway and crashed.
He was the only occupant and sustained life-threatening injuries.