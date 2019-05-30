× Crawfordsville officer shoots suspect who police say pointed weapon at them

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A male suspect was shot and wounded Thursday following a short police chase in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

The incident unfolded shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Lebanon Rd., where Crawfordsville Police attempted to stop a Jeep Cherokee for a traffic violation. The suspect drove off, and after a short police pursuit, stopped his vehicle in the 100 block of N. Banjo Dr. Commands issued by officers were ignored, according to Indiana State Police, who is investigating the incident. According to a news release, the suspect brandished a firearm, aiming it at officers. One officer fired at the suspect hitting him at least once. Investigators are calling the shooting an act of self defense, according to the release.

The wounded suspect was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Crawfordsville with unknown injuries, and then later transferred to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. No officers or other people were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Indiana State Police Post in Lafayette at 765-567-2125 and ask for Trooper Detective AJ Smith. Your information can remain anonymous.