Police in Putnam County seized $80K from man during traffic stop; now they must pay him back

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department must pay back nearly $80,000 after they seized the money from a man during a traffic stop in February 2018, WTHI reports.

Police said they pulled the man over because his temporary license plate was hard to read.

They gave the man a warning. But police said he gave inconsistent answers, so they searched his car.

That’s when they found $77,000 in cash.

According to court documents obtained by WTHI, the man claimed the cash was not his.

Police seized the money without filing charges.

A judge decided there was no evidence of a crime being committed, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department has been ordered to pay back that money.