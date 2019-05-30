Police in Putnam County seized $80K from man during traffic stop; now they must pay him back

Posted 11:22 AM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, May 30, 2019

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department must pay back nearly $80,000 after they seized the money from a man during a traffic stop in February 2018, WTHI reports.

Police said they pulled the man over because his temporary license plate was hard to read.

They gave the man a warning. But police said he gave inconsistent answers, so they searched his car.

That’s when they found $77,000 in cash.

According to court documents obtained by WTHI, the man claimed the cash was not his.

Police seized the money without filing charges.

A judge decided there was no evidence of a crime being committed, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department has been ordered to pay back that money.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.