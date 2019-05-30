Steve Earl, Adam Sandler and more playing Indianapolis this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While country star Dierks Bentley will draw the bigger crowd out at Ruoff Music Center, Friday’s hot ticket has to be Steve Earle and the Dukes in the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre. Earle played the Farm Bureau Lawn with Dwight Yoakam and Lucinda Williams last year, and now the unpolished, veteran rocker returns to Indianapolis with his band the Dukes. The “Copperhead Road” and “Transcendental Blues” singer is sure to deliver his signature blend of folk, blues and angst-filled rock n’ roll.

After a new Netflix special last fall titled 100% Fresh, Adam Sandler is bringing his 100% Fresher tour to Indianapolis on Sunday at Ruoff Music Center. The actor, producer, comedian and songwriter’s unique brand of juvenile humor exploded in the 1990s, beginning on Saturday Night Live, where he recently returned to pay homage to his late friend, fellow actor and SNL-vet Chris Farley. Sandler went on to produce and star in cult classics like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and The Wedding Singer and has released six albums. The bulk of Sunday night’s set will likely feature Sandler’s recent material, which has been well-received across the country, but longtime Indiana fans will have fingers crossed for classic cuts like “Lunch Lady Land” and “The Thanksgiving Song.”

If you’re not in the mood to laugh, the place to be on Sunday night is definitely going to be the Skeletonwitch show at HI-FI Indy. The blackened metal quartet is no stranger to Indiana and have recently collaborated for the second time with 3 Floyds Brewing Co. on their new IPA, Temple Of The Sun. Indianapolis is the second-to-last stop on their Louder Than Light tour and promise a set guaranteed to annihilate your soul.

