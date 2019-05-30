× Still unsettled but some dry time too…severe threat not until the evening!

Spotty showers around to begin the morning but thankfully no severe storms or heavy pockets of rain, creating any local flood threat. Most of the morning and afternoon will provide some dry time, with some counties not getting a drop all day! Any severe threat will not happen until late afternoon and into the early evening. For now, it appears the greatest threat may occur in our northern 1/3 of the state. Highs today will range in the upper 70’s with some sunshine peeking through at times.

Shower chances linger into Friday morning before drying out! A slight drop in dew points tomorrow and additional sunshine should make for a better end to an active workweek.

Clouds and storms will be back in on Saturday afternoon and evening, so some outdoor plans will be impacted. Sunday looks much better (after a morning shower) and will begin a dry stretch that should take us into Wednesday afternoon. A MUCH NEEDED BREAK and less humid!