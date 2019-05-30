× Symphony on the Prairie 2019 season preview

INDIANAPOLIS — It just wouldn’t be summer in Indianapolis without the sounds of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. And with more than 30 concerts on the roster, the Kroger Symphony on the Prairie is going to be bigger and better than ever.

ISO Director of Communications Kristin Cutler stopped by Fox 59 to talk about the 2019 season including some of the big name acts and a new reserved seating section.

Smokey Robinson, 98 Degrees, and Scotty McCreery are among the acts coming to the symphony stage this summer. You can see the entire roster, as well as buy tickets, on the ISO’s website.

Tickets can also be bought at local Kroger stores.