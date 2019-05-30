USB charging cables sold at Target recalled because of shock, fire risk

Some USB charging cables sold at Target stores are part of a recall because they could pose a shock or burn hazard.

The chain launched a recall of heyday-branded Lighting USB charging cables. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it comes in contact with the USB wall charger plug prongs, posing shock and fire hazards.

The cable is purple, green and blue and you’ll find the word “heyday” on the cable connector. The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the packaging. Customers should stop using the charging cable immediately and return it to Target for a full refund. The chargers would have been used for iPhones and iPads.

The retailer said it has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking, or igniting, including two reports of finger burns. The cables were sold at Target stores and target.com between June 2018 and January 2019, retailing for about $15.

Anyone with questions should call Target at (800) 440-0680 between 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET daily or visit the company’s website.