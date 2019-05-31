× A great finish to the week; tracking another chance for weekend rain

Finally! A dry evening across the board in Central Indiana. It’s really going to be a fantastic night. A front passed this morning, sweeping the showers, storms and most of the clouds away from the state. High pressure will dominate for the evening and into the start of the weekend. So, if you want to head out to the Indians playing at Victory Field tonight, DO IT! You’ll be treated to a bonus tonight as it’s also a FOX59 Fireworks Friday Night. It’s always a good show after the game.

The chance for showers and storms does return again for the weekend. This makes the 17th weekend in a row where wet weather has been in play. A few strong storms are possible, although the biggest threat will remain to our south and west. Don’t let this scare you away from your Saturday plans. In fact, most of the day will be very dry and many of us won’t see any rain at all. A front passing will tomorrow night will trigger these storms to develop.

Best chances to see rain and storms will come as we get into the early evening and linger with us through the rest of the night. Damaging winds and the potential for hail will be the main threats. However, as the front passes, an uptick in wind shear will give the chance (although very low) for a quick spin-up. Enjoy the day but remain weather aware.

After the front passes Saturday night, we’re looking at a big drop in humidity. While we’ve already seen improvements from dew point temperatures in the 70’s earlier this week to lower 60’s now, drier air move in on Sunday and lower humidity even further. It will be a really nice finish to the weekend! The mild, calm weather carries over to the start of the work week. Enjoy the dry stretch while we have it. Another rainy and stormy setup returns mid through late next week.