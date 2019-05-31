× Dave & Buster’s is coming to Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Dave & Buster’s is opening a location at Greenwood Park Mall next summer.

It’s expected to occupy the former J.C. Penney Home Store space next to Macy’s and BJ’s Brewhouse. The opening date is scheduled for May 1, 2020. This will be the second location in Indiana.

Dave & Buster’s is a family-friendly chain offering a sports-bar-style location for American food, games and event space.

They’re well known for their drink specials and “Appy Hours” between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the week.

“The addition of Dave & Buster’s offers our shoppers a new entertainment option that this side of the city hasn’t seen before,” said Steve Kempe, mall manager at Greenwood Park Mall.