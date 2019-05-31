× Honda reaches 2 million production milestone in Indiana

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, LLC (HMIN) proclaimed a production milestone of 2 million Honda vehicles built in Indiana on Friday.

“This accomplishment is due to the commitment our Honda associates in Indiana make every day to build the highest quality products for our customers,” said Tim Myers, senior vice president of HMIN. “This is an important achievement for our entire team.”

Ten years after the start of mass production at the Indiana facility, the two-millionth Honda to roll off the line was a Crystal Black Pearl CR-V.

HMIN also produces the Civic sedan and is the exclusive global producer of the 2019 Insight Hybrid, according to a Honda spokesperson.

Honda production started at the Greensburg facility on Oct. 9, 2008. Honda will mark its 40th anniversary of manufacturing products in North America in September of this year.