Indianapolis man, 70, identified after being found dead inside his Irvington home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind, -- Police in Indianapolis are searching for a killer after a 70-year-old man is found dead inside his home.

The violence took place Thursday evening in the Irvington neighborhood near 10th and Emerson.

Police were first called to the home to check the welfare of the homeowner. When officers arrived they found the man dead inside on Hawthorne Lane from undisclosed trauma.

“It’s terrible but I guess you know things happen,” said neighbor Randy Cromer.

Randy says his 70-year-old neighbor Franklin Foulks lived alone in the home and often sat on his front porch with his dog.

“I thought he was awesome. He was laid back and friendly,” said Cromer.

Foulks did not have any criminal history, but police reports show twice in the last year, including just two weeks ago, Foulks was tied up and robbed by men he let into his home to take photographs.

Following one of those robberies, Foulks ran to Randy’s home for help.

“Yeah he was tied up with an extension cord and beat up. He didn’t want to tell me much about it,” said Cromer.

It’s not clear if that behavior somehow led to the death, but the homicide is only the 3rd time in the last year and a half that someone 70 years of age and older was killed.

All three of those cases remain unsolved.

Last month, 76-year-old John Boxley died during a shooting at a motorcycle club on Roosevelt avenue.

Ronald Ralston, 75, was found dead inside his home on Inisheer court in Janaury 2018. Investigators think Ralston was murdered while being robbed of his valuable coin collection.

Foulks’ neighbors believe the death proves people need to be careful anytime they let strangers in their home.

“I do know that he was doing it quite a bit and it turned into a problem, but he kept on doing it,” said Cromer. “Try not to let anybody into your home because you have to be aware things can go wrong.”

So far no arrests have been made in the case.

Police encourage anyone with information on a suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.