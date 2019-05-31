× Indianapolis man dies after off-road vehicle crashes into deep ditch

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – An Indianapolis man died Thursday night after the off-road vehicle he was riding crashed into a deep ditch near Greencastle.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the crash happened on a private property along County Road 600 South around 7:30 p.m.

According to DNR, 68-year-old Harvey Stringer was found unresponsive, slumped over the handlebars of the ORV and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Conservation officers believe Stringer was operating the ORV in tall grass with poor visibility when the vehicle dropped into the ditch about 5 feet wide. DNR says he wasn’t wearing a helmet or other protective equipment.

Officers are investigating the incident. The Putnam County Coroner’s Office and Stringer’s family have agreed no autopsy will be performed. No foul play is suspected at this time.