× IndyHumane urging pet owners to microchip

INDIANAPOLIS — Anyone who has ever had a pet go missing knows how stressful it can be. But if your pet is microchipped, your chances of getting your pet back can skyrocket.

IndyHumane is offering microchipping for only $10 during May and June.

Watch the video to see a live microchip demonstration.

Diggity the dog will be available for adoption soon. To learn more about IndyHumane’s visiting and vaccination hours, you can go its website.