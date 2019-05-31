× Meningitis B vaccine now required by six more Indiana universities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Six universities across Indiana have added the meningitis B vaccine to their list of health requirements for incoming students.

Officials say Butler University, Earlham College, Marian University, Valparaiso University, St. Mary of the Woods College and University of Evansville added the new requirement after 11 confirmed cases of meningitis B across the country, including one fatality.

“We have an opportunity at the university level to ensure the best health of our students while they are on our campus and under our care,” said Dr. Maria Fletcher, MD, Physician Health Services at Butler University.

Traditionally, students have received the meningococcal conjugate vaccination, which covers strains A, C, W and Y. However, this vaccine does not protect them from the B strain of meningitis.

Ball State, Indiana State, Purdue, University of Indianapolis, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and others have previously required the meningitis B vaccine.

“Currently Indiana has more universities than any other state that require the meningitis B vaccination in addition to the conjugate for all their students,” said Lisa Robertson, Executive Director of the Indiana Immunization Coalition.

More information about meningitis B can be found at www.bewareofb.com.