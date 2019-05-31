× New York startup to pilot Indianapolis-Chicago bus service

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A New York City-based startup plans to test a daily bus service between Indianapolis and Chicago that could replace an Amtrak passenger line that will soon grind to a halt.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that OurBus will offer the round-trip bus service from July 1 through Labor Day.

The pilot project comes after Indiana lawmakers discontinued funding for Amtrak’s Hoosier State passenger line in the new state budget. The train service also stops in Crawfordsville, Lafayette, Rensselaer and Dyer.

Amtrak plans to end the line June 30. Service between the cities will still be provided through the Cardinal line as part of a Chicago-to-New York City route.

OurBus Co-Founder Axel Hellman says the company plans to monitor interest before deciding whether to continue the service.