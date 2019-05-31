Police: ‘Multiple injuries’ after shooting in Virginia Beach; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Multiple people have been injured and one person is in custody after a gunman opened fire near the Virginia Beach City Hall, police said Friday.

Police responded to an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, according to Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Tonya Pierce.

The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

At this time police believe there was only one shooter. That person has been taken into custody.

The courthouse is currently on lockdown while police respond. Police ask that residents avoid the municipal center area.

This is a developing story.