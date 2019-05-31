Purdue University police investigate armed robbery

Posted 3:50 PM, May 31, 2019, by

File image

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University police say an armed robbery occurred Friday, May 31 around 4 a.m. near the Northwest Athletic Complex.

A 19 year-old male, not affiliated with Purdue, had gone to the area for a business transaction and was robbed by three people.

According to police, the man’s phone and wallet were taken. He then used a campus emergency phone to alert authorities.

The victim was transported to I.U. Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Purdue Police at 765-494-8221 or the WeTip anonymous hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (1-800-782-7463).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.