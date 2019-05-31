× Purdue University police investigate armed robbery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University police say an armed robbery occurred Friday, May 31 around 4 a.m. near the Northwest Athletic Complex.

A 19 year-old male, not affiliated with Purdue, had gone to the area for a business transaction and was robbed by three people.

According to police, the man’s phone and wallet were taken. He then used a campus emergency phone to alert authorities.

The victim was transported to I.U. Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Purdue Police at 765-494-8221 or the WeTip anonymous hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (1-800-782-7463).