Severe weather takes break today; additional storms returning though Saturday evening!

Live Guardian Radar continues to track spotty showers and isolated storms this morning, mainly north of downtown. Shower chances will continue to weaken by mid-morning and sunshine will be present in many locations. No severe threat today across the state and lots of dry time anticipated through the evening. Any storm redevelopment this afternoon should be concentrated well south and southeast of Indianapolis and remain below the severe weather threshold. We need this break after 8 straight days of severe weather across the state.

This evening should be very pleasant and continue to stay dry through at least noontime or longer Saturday. Temperatures will climb tomorrow through the afternoon with highs in the lower 80’s. A cold front will be on the move by tomorrow night. This will bring storm chances by mid to late afternoon and through Saturday night. Some storms could turn severe before the front passes through early Sunday morning.

The end of the weekend (all day Sunday) and early next week (Monday and Tuesday) will bring our first decent, dry stretch with 3 full days of dry weather, along with comfortable temperatures and lower dew points (less humid)!