Spike in officer-involved shootings in Montgomery County puts residents on high alert

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- There have been five officer-involved shootings in Montgomery County in the last eight months, and Crawfordsville residents are on high alert as a result.

“It’s scary really. I mean I couldn’t believe there’s been that many shootings around here,” Crawfordsville resident Jerry Hallett said.

Hallett and Shirley Lewellan have both lived in the city all their lives and say this is not normal.

“It’s sad, it’s sad. It’s just not a good thing,” Lewellan said.

Thursday night after 8 p.m., Crawfordsville Police initiated a traffic stop on Lebanon Road. According to police, the suspect led officers on a short chase ending at Banjo Corporation on Banjo Drive.

Police say the suspect did not cooperate. Instead, he pointed a gun towards officers. That’s when one of the officers fired in what they call self-defense.

Stacie Brown used to live in Crawfordsville with her two boys ages, 2 and 11. She says she left because of crime and drugs.

“It’s kind of scary and I’m glad I don’t live here anymore,” Brown said.

“It’s scary to think that somebody would get hurt like that. Then you wonder why they’re doing it, you know, and the small towns are not exempt from these things happening,” Diana Hallett said.

This isn’t the first time this has happened in Crawfordsville.

“It makes you wonder. You know I don’t want to be out on the street and get shot,” Lewellan says.

On May 22, police say a man was shot in the face in self-defense after also pointing a gun at officers. He’s expected to be OK.

“I didn’t even hear about that. So that’s news to me,” Brown said.

In December, a man was shot by a trooper and later died after police say he grabbed his gun and failed to listen to officers.

These multiple incidents cause many Crawfordsville residents to think about what’s needed to keep their small city at peace.

“Usually you see a lot of relationships with the police officers and families and little kids and teenagers, so that helps. You can get that communication going,” said Diana Hallett.

Meanwhile, her husband is holding out hope.

“I’m just hoping there won’t be any more shootings,” Jerry Hallett said.