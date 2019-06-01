Brown County Humane Society working to raise money for new shelter

NASHVILLE, Ind.– The Brown County Humane Society of Indiana is planning to build a new, $3.2 million animal shelter.

The facility is set to be built next to the existing shelter on SR 135.

“In addition to providing healthier and safer conditions for the shelter pets and staff, the new shelter will be built with the community in mind,” the orginazation said in a release.

The new building will have better visitor and adoption experiences and will also be able to accommodate more volunteers.

Large, multipurpose rooms will also be available for meetings and public education space.

The Brown County Humane Society boasts a 98 percent save rate, which it says is one of the highest in the nation. However, it says it’s outgrowing its current building which needs constant repairs.

“Our facility expenses have started to run the show. Our laundry facilities are starting to fail, our kennels are starting to deteriorate. We don’t really have a way to separate sick animals to prevent the rest of the population from getting sick, which in a shelter is huge. Overall the entire facility has done a great job but it’s reaching its breaking point,” said shelter manager Caity Robertson.

The funding project has raised $2.6 million of the $3.2 million goal already. Dollar-for-dollar matching funds are still available for individual donations

thanks to a grant from the Werling Charitable Foundation.

The Humane Society is hoping the public can help raise the rest of the money.

“The Humane Society contributes tremendously to the overall quality of life in Brown County. I think it says a lot about a community that takes care of their domestic animals as well as their human counterparts,” said Brown County Commissoner Jerry Pittman.

At this time, there’s no set date on breaking ground.