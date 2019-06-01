Culver’s celebrates National Dairy Month

Posted 10:31 AM, June 1, 2019, by

June is National Dairy Month, and Culver's is celebrating by thanking our dairy farmers

Local Culver's owner Jeff Meyer joined us to talk about their frozen custard and show us how to build some delicious sundaes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.