Local Culver's owner Jeff Meyer joined us to talk about their frozen custard and show us how to build some delicious sundaes.
Culver’s celebrates National Dairy Month
-
Westfield community makes 15-year-old’s prom dream come true: ‘It takes your mind off all the pain’
-
Study: Thousands of cancer diagnoses tied to poor diet
-
Changes coming to Starbucks’ rewards program
-
Meet the people bringing milk for Indy 500
-
Dairy Queen bringing car shows to east side eyesore Irvington Plaza
-
-
Historic town in Brown County up for sale
-
How to find professional help for depression, anxiety
-
Border wall to go up in national monument, wildlife refuge
-
Whole Foods, Amazon announce price cut, expanded deals for Prime members
-
UK goes week without coal power for first time in 137 years
-
-
Meet Karli, the new ‘Sesame Street’ Muppet in foster care
-
Here’s the type of milk each Indianapolis 500 driver wants if they win the race
-
600 Indiana soldiers deploying to the Middle East to be honored at Indy 500