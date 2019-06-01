Indiana State Police trooper arrested in Howard County for intimidation, harassment

Posted 1:35 PM, June 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:37PM, June 1, 2019

Edward Titus

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.– An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after his arrest earlier this week.

Edward Titus was arrested by Kokomo police on May 29 and bonded out on the same day.

He was charged with intimidation and harassment by means of a telephone call, which are both misdemeanors.

Indiana State Police confirmed his status as a trooper, but declined to make any further statement.

Details about what led to the arrest have not been released yet.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.