× Indianapolis family searching for answers in 2 unsolved cases a year later

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family is pleading for answers a year after their loved one was brutally murdered.

25-year-old Mariah Kern was found stabbed to death inside a west side garage.

“My life has changed beyond words. There are no words to explain it,” Mariah’s mom Rhonda Horton said.

Mariah’s case is still unsolved.

“You’re so evil. You are beyond evil. You don’t deserve the air that you breath,” Horton said.

Despite the pain, Rhonda tries to stay strong for Mariah’s 8-year-old son.

“It is so hard because we miss her so much and I’m so scared my grandson is going to grow up and this case isn’t going to be solved. He’s going to live with the hell I’m living with in my heart,” Horton said.

Mariah’s unsolved case isn’t the only one plaguing the hearts of loved ones.

The death investigation of Jaime Beasley is too.

Mariah and Jaime were cousins.

Jaime’s remains were found one month prior to Mariah being murdered.

“All we know is the house she went missing from, where her stuff was left, and where she was found,” Jaime Beasley’ sister Susanne Gill said.

Jaime’s sister Susanne Gill says her case remains unsolved too.

“Anytime you were down; she would bring you up like I don’t have that no more,” Susanne Gill said.

Susanne doesn’t think their cases are connected, but says you never know.

“With no leads or no clues on either one of them it’s hard to tell because they ran with some of the same people,” Gill said.

The families are coming together tonight to have a joint memorial.

They hope one day they will see justice.

“This ain’t about snitching. This is about 2 girls that either got murdered or got there lives taken. We need to know why and how?” Gill said.

If you have any information on Mariah Kern or Jaime Beasley’s case call crime stoppers 262-TIPS.