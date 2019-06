WHITELAND, Ind.– Police in Whiteland are working to locate a missing girl.

The police department says Shalee Kersey is missing from New Whiteland.

Kersey is 14 years old and had her hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a maroon tank top, black shorts and black and white checkered vans.

**MISSING**

SHALEE KERSEY FROM NEW WHITELAND. IF SEEN PLEASE CONTACT 317-346-6336. ANY HELP IS GREATLY APPRECIATED. PLEASE R/T @FOX59 @WTHRcom @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/8QiwhKvXoc — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) June 1, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call 317-346-6336.