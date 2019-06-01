× Tracking storm threat for some this evening; dry stretch coming

What a fantastic start to the weekend! We’ve had MANY dry hours and we have quite a bit more. However, we are tracking the potential for some strong storms tonight. Not everyone will get wet! In fact, the majority of central Indiana will stay dry. However, storms that do develop tonight have the potential for damaging wind gusts and large hail. One of they key ingredients for tornadoes, wind shear, is lacking across central Indiana, therefore, making that threat for this evening very low.

Best dynamics for strong storms tonight will stretch from eastern Kansas through central Illinois. But we are in the mix here too. A cold front is on the way, currently to our northwest, and as it drops through, it will be the trigger for storm develop late this evening.

Right now, it looks like the best timing for these to arrive will come after 9 pm. However, we can’t rule out a few stray storms earlier. Right now, it’s looking like this line of storms will continue to break as it crosses through the state, and we lose favorable instability as the night wears on. But as mentioned before, a few of these storms that do develop may reach strong to severe levels.

Again, emphasizing that not everyone will see storms tonight. Many stay very dry. Just be prepared in case you end up under one that does develop.

Sick of the rain?? Great news! Not only do many of us miss out on it tonight, but the weekend finishes off REALLY nice. A few spotty showers will be possible in the morning. Then, clouds decrease into the afternoon. Humidity will drop significantly and temperatures will be very mild – mid 70’s.

Dry conditions persist for the next few days! Monday and Tuesday are looking great. Our next rain threat comes late Tuesday night into Wednesday. From there, buckle in, we’re setup for a rainy stretch into next weekend.