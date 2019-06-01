Tuition hike, new fee proposed by Indiana State University

File photo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University is seeking a tuition increase and a new fee that would help boost mental health services for students.

The proposed tuition hike would be about 1.9 percent for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. That represents roughly an added $90 per semester increase for full-time undergraduate Indiana resident students both years.

ISU’s trustees will consider approving the proposed tuition increase on June 21.

The Tribune-Star reports that a proposed $75 per semester health and wellness fee that’s also under consideration would be implemented in the 2020-21 school year.

That fee was recommended by ISU’s Student Government Association after a favorable student referendum. The funding it would generate would go toward increasing mental health services for students, faculty and staff on the Terre Haute campus.

